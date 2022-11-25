BTS’ RM reveals ‘Indigo’ tracklist featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and more

BTS member RM is readying his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ for release next month, and now he’s shared the tracklist, revealing collaborations with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia and more will feature on the record.

The 10-track album is set to arrive on December 2. After being confirmed by Big Hit Entertainment, it was formally announced earlier this month on Weverse by RM himself, who said he had worked for four years on the album and said it was “very different” from his past projects.

Discussing the record back in July, he described the upcoming album as his “diary and archive for 2019 to ’22”. Earlier this week, he shared a new teaser video for ‘Indigo’, calling the album “the last archive of my twenties”.

Other guests on ‘Indigo’ include Tablo of Epik High, Colde, and Paul Blanco. Tablo, in a tweet confirming his involvement on the song ‘All Day’, wrote: “Y’all wanted this for so long. So did we.”

RM is credited with co-writing all the tracks on ‘Indigo’, while production on the record was handled by Pdogg, john eun, HONNE, eAeon and more. See the tracklist for ‘Indigo’ below:

Though ‘Indigo’ will mark RM’s debut solo album, it follows two mixtapes from the BTS member – the eponymous ‘RM’ in 2015, along with 2018’s ‘mono’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME described it as an “atmospheric and reflective” project, that “shows his impressive growth since its predecessor’s release”.

“RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes,” Big Hit Entertainment said earlier this year in a statement about the forthcoming album. “Through ‘Indigo’, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.”

BTS’ focus on solo activities began earlier this year, with J-hope releasing his debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ in July. In a five-star review, NME called it “thought-provoking and full of fresh new flavour”, describing the rapper as “a star more thrilling and formidable than ever”.

Last month, BTS singer Jin shared solo single ‘The Astronaut’, co-written with Coldplay. NME described the song as “the BTS star at his enchanting best” in a four-star review upon its release. This week, member Jungkook debuted new solo single ‘Dreamers’ at the 2022 FIFA World Cup ceremony in Qatar. A music video arrived for the song shortly afterwards.

This week it was also reported that Jin will enlist for mandatory military service next month. All seven members will be fulfilling their military duties in accordance with South Korean law, with the 29-year-old Jin, as the eldest member, being the first to enlist. The seven-piece are expected to be completely discharged from service and reconvene as a group by 2025.