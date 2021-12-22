BTS’ RM says representing South Korea at the UN General Assembly was “a lot of pressure”

BTS‘ RM has opened up about the pressures of representing South Korea at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this year.

Speaking to Vogue Korea, the 27-year-old musician reflected on the experience and shared how he felt about it.

When asked whether the group’s role as representatives of the country was a limitation to their music or if it was a source of artistic inspiration and new opportunities, RM replied that it was “all of those things”, per a translation by Soompi.

“At times, representing the nation feels great, and at other times, it can be a lot of pressure,” he admitted, before explaining the reality of such a huge responsibility. “What’s certain is that this role isn’t something we achieved because we sought it out, and it’s not something that goes away just because you want it to.”

Despite the challenges, RM welcomed the opportunity for BTS to become the voice of South Korea and beyond. “I think it’s my fate to accept it as my calling and do a good job at what I can,” he said, acknowledging that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “If I had to put it into words, I’d say that I’d like to live my life while thinking, ‘This kind of life is fun too.’”

BTS’ Suga also spoke to Vogue Korea in a separate interview, sharing his hopes for his future as an artist. “I think I’ll be in BTS until I die,” he said, without elaborating any further. “I just like BTS.”

In other recent BTS news, the group recently revealed dramatic teasers for their upcoming webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKHO. The futuristic fantasy story is due out in January 2022 will be available on Naver’s Webtoon app.