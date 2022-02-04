BTS’ RM teases potential new music with cryptic Instagram posts

BTS member RM has teased what appears to be behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming music from the group.

RM had taken to his personal Instagram page yesterday (February 3) to upload a series of Stories hinting at the current progress of what appears to be new music from BTS.

One such post included a black-and-white shot of an in-progress audio project, named in his files ‘Record Record This One’, while another Story included a selfie photo of the idol with a caption that read: “Getting off work”.

RM’s posts also coincide with similar posts from bandmate V on his own Instagram page where he was spotted in the studio, as archived by Koreaboo. HYBE had revealed last month that they were in the midst of crafting a brand-new album that will be the start of a “new chapter” for the group, however further details have not been disclosed as of writing.

Despite new music from the group being on the way, BTS are currently on an “extended period of rest”, which had been in effect since early last month following the conclusion of the boyband’s in-person ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as well as their appearance at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

In other BTS news, member Jimin has shared an update on his health following his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and surgery. The singer had been admitted to hospital on January 30 for abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, and was later diagnosed with acute appendicitis as well as the coronavirus.