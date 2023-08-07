Watch BTS’ RM perform an unreleased song at Suga’s Seoul concert

BTS’ RM recently performed an upcoming solo song at his bandmate Suga’s solo concert in Seoul.

Between August 4 to August 6, Suga held three encore shows for his ‘Agust D’ tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. During his final show on Sunday (August 6), fellow BTS member RM joined him to perform their song ‘Strange’, as well as an unreleased solo track.

‘Strange’ was originally released in 2020 as part of Suga’s mixtape ‘D-2’, and the recent concert marked the first time the pair performed it live. RM then went on a perform an untitled track from an upcoming solo project.

“Spring’s always been here / I will sleep in her eyes / I see you come back to me, I see you come back to me / You are my pain divine, you are my pain divine,” RM sings in the chorus of the new song.

In addition to RM’s appearance during the Sunday concert, Suga was also joined by bandmates Jungkook and Jimin on the first two nights of his concert.

Jimin joined Suga to perform ‘Tony Montana’ on the second night, which was originally released in his 2016 mixtape ‘Agust D’ with rapper Yankie. A new version of the song featuring Jimin was later released in the CD version of BTS’ 2022 anthology album ‘Proof’.

“Irreplaceable, irreplaceable / I’m here to sweep this board / Who would’ve thought, who would’ve thought / Who would’ve imagined this / You see, ten years ago / That thing dancing in Busan, that was me,” Jimin sings. He later followed it with a performance of his solo single ‘Like Crazy’.

Meanwhile, Suga and Jungkook had performed ‘Burn It’ from ‘D-2’ during the first night of the concert, the latter covering American singer MAX’s parts in the track before singing his recent debut solo single ‘Seven’.

In other BTS news, V has tapped NewJeans creative director Min Hee-jin for his upcoming solo album. Notably, Both V’s label Big Hit Music and Min Hee-jin’s ADOR are subsidiaries of K-pop entertainment giant HYBE.