BTS say they “sympathise” with people who “fear vaccines”

BTS have shared their thoughts on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and global vaccination efforts to combat the virus.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, K-pop superstars BTS and South Korean president Moon Jae-in shared their thoughts on tough global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The boyband had also encouraged viewers to get vaccinated in order to overcome the health crisis.

“As eager as we are to perform, we also hope the situation gets better quickly, many people get vaccinated, and it becomes possible for us to safely have a concert,” said dancer and rapper J-hope on touring. Last month, the septet officially cancelled their Map of the Soul world tour after being it has been postponed indefinitely since April 2020.

“We are all vaccinated,” added BTS singer Jin, who shared that they “sympathise” with “people who fear vaccines because it’s something that didn’t exist before.” However, he also emphasised the importance of overcoming that fear: “I believe that if we’re afraid of the past, we wont be able to make progress.”

Elsewhere in the interview, BTS and President Moon discussed the group’s recent performance and speech at the United Nations. “Since BTS represents the younger generation, and many young people relate to them, I believe they can spread awareness and empathy,” said the South Korean president.

He went on to discuss the boyband’s recent single ‘Permission to Dance’, which they had performed at the UN. “The song ‘Permission to Dance’ is beautiful, and so is its choreography… and it delivers a message of unity that overcomes our differences,” said President Moon, trying his hand at its signature dance.

