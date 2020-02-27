BTS share dramatic new video for latest single, ‘ON’

BTS have shared a second, dramatic new video for their latest single, ‘ON’. You can watch the video below.

‘ON’ is the lead single from their fourth studio album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

The album, which was released last Friday, is expected to see the K-pop sensations earn their second UK Number 1 on the Official Album Chart later this week, where they’re currently outselling their nearest contenders.

“The video symbolically depicts BTS’ vow to accept their predestined path as fate and to keep going on, no matter the obstacles,” a press release describing the video said.

You can watch the video below:

Earlier this week, BTS made their debut appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in the US.

As well as performing renditions of tracks from their new album, BTS and Corden can also be seen in the clip covering Bruno Mars and Cardi B‘s ‘Finesse (Remix)’ and ‘Circles’ by Post Malone.

BTS’ Carpool Karaoke follows swiftly on from the group’s appearance on The Tonight Show, where their guest stint culminated with a performance of ‘ON’ in the terminal of Grand Central Station in New York City.

Reviewing their latest release, NME’s Rhian Daly said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait.

“Last month, on the Grammys red carpet, J-hope told E!: “You will know when you listen to our new album and watch the performance liking BTS was the best decision ever.” As it turns out, he wasn’t wrong. Here’s to another seven years with Korea’s global heavyweights.”