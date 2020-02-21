BTS share epic music video ‘Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima’ for new single ‘ON’

BTS have unveiled the music video for ‘ON’, the lead single from their new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

The epic visuals, officially titled ‘Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima’, show RM, Jimin, Suga, V, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook dancing in an abandoned urban landscape complete with black uniformed dancers and musicians.

The music video for ‘ON’ arrives with the release of the K-pop group’s seventh studio album today (February 21). Big Hit Entertainment previously said the film “best depicts the concept of the lead single” and is the official video for ON, although a second MV is coming on 28 February.

In a video posted before the official premiere of the film, RM explained: “It’s our own honest story that we wanted to tell you, so we hope you enjoy it”. J-Hope added: “Trust me, you won’t be sorry you waited,” while Jimin added: “We worked really hard to bring you next level performance and music, so I hope you’ll love it.”

‘ON’ was teased by BTS on TikTok ahead of its release. The 30-second clip crashed the platform, as Forbes reports, thanks to the sheer volume of users trying to play the snippet. The move was also a world first; BTS made history by becoming the first major music act to introduce a new single on TikTok.

In other news, last month BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony on January 26.