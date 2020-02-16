BTS share tracklist and artwork for new album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’

BTS have released the tracklist and digital cover for their fourth studio album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’.

The record consists of a total of 20 tracks, including 15 new songs added on top of tracks from 2019’s ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’.

A “special feature” collaboration with Sia for lead single ‘ON’ will be available exclusively for the digital release of the album.

BTS have also unveiled the album’s digital cover. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Last week, the band shared a new trailer for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’. Titled ‘Outro: Ego’, it sees j-hope at the forefront of an energetic pop song underlined by an Afrobeat-inspired rhythm.

The track also samples the beat from the intro of BTS’ debut album ‘2 COOL 4 SKOOL’ originally released back in June 2013.

Packed with visual effects, the trailer sees j-hope switch locations eventually arriving at a huge, colourful city at night where his image is projected onto one of the building’s big screens. Watch the video below.

Last month, BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony on January 26.

‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ is set for worldwide release on February 21, at 9am GMT.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro : Persona’

02. ‘Boy With Luv’ (Feat. Halsey)

03. ‘Make It Right’

04. ‘Jamais Vu’

05. ‘Dionysus’

06. ‘Interlude : Shadow’

07. ‘Black Swan’

08. ‘Filter’

09. ‘My Time’

10. ‘Louder Than Bombs’

11. ‘ON’

12. ‘UGH!’

13. ’00:00 (Zero O’Clock)’

14. ‘Inner Child’

15. ‘Friends’

16. ‘Moon’

17. ‘Respect’

18. ‘We are Bulletproof : the Eternal’

19. ‘Outro : Ego’

20. ‘ON’ (Feat. Sia)