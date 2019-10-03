BTS speak out on controversial decision to hold a concert in Saudi Arabia

They also addressed break-up rumours

K-pop juggernauts BTS have opened up about their controversial decision to bring their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour to Saudi Arabia.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday (October 2), the South Korean boyband admitted that the decision was a difficult one. “I wouldn’t say it was easy,” member and group leader RM said. “But we were officially invited [by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman]. It’s been a while since we’ve performed in the Middle East – I guess the last time was 2015 in Dubai.”

Jimin also explained that the decision to play Saudi Arabia naturally came down to where their fans are. “To put it simply, if there’s a place where people want to see us, we’ll go there. That’s really how we feel,” he added.

The group also responded to their headline-making hiatus, which fuelled rumours that BTS were breaking up. “It’s not a big deal,” Suga said of the break through a translator. “It’s literally a vacation.”

“We’re not really compelling each other to keep this going,” Jimin said later in the interview. “It’s nothing like that. We just have so much fun together singing and dancing that we want it to continue.”

The Hollywood Reporter story dropped alongside a video where the boyband revealed their biggest musical inspirations and their current favourite songs, which included Lil Nas X’s ‘Panini’ and Chance The Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’. Check it out below.

After ending their five-week hiatus, BTS will continue their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour this month in South Korea after performing in Saudi Arabia. During their break, member J-Hope collaborated with Latin pop singer Becky G on the song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, which was relesed last week.