BTS to drop special episode of ‘Run BTS’ later this month

BTS have announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode.

On August 2 at Midnight KST, the boyband unveiled a surprise teaser video for an upcoming special episode of Run BTS, their web variety series that first began in 2015. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.

The new teaser features the BTS members themselves, who introduce the upcoming episode. “BTS’ own show, Run BTS, is finally back after a 10 month break!” declares leader RM as the boyband cheer and clap.

“We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us. We hope you’ll look forward to it,” adds vocalist Jin. The new special episode of Run BTS premieres on Tuesday, August 16 at 9pm KST on Weverse and VLIVE, before hitting YouTube two hours later.

Each episode of Run BTS typically involves a series of themed games or missions where the members of the boyband compete with each other, either in small teams or solo. Occasional special episodes are also released to mark Korean holidays and other events. Previous editions have included a wide rage of activities like cooking, gaming and design challenges.

BTS as a group are currently on a break for its members to focus on solo material, but still appear to be somewhat active, given the premiere of the Run BTS episode as well as the release of a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg this week.

BTS rapper J-Hope made history last weekend as the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza after he closed out the final night of the Chicago music festival over the weekend, performing tracks from the BTS catalogue as well as recently-released debut solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’.

And in other BTS news, South Korean defence minister Lee Jeong-seop shared at a National Defence Committee yesterday (August 1) that the group may still be allowed to hold concerts and “continue performing for national interests” while serving their compulsory military terms.

This comes amid an ongoing debate on whether the boyband should be exempted from military duty on account of their contribution to Korean culture and tourism. Notably, Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee had called for the boyband’s exemption from South Korea’s mandatory military service back in May.