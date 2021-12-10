BTS’ #StopAsianHate tweet was the most shared on Twitter in 2021

BTS‘ #StopAsianHate tweet from earlier this year has topped Twitter’s list of the most shared post on the platform in 2021.

Twitter announced on Thursday (December 9) that BTS’ March 2021 tweet had become the social media site’s most retweeted post of the year, the platform highlighted in a newsletter called #OnlyOnTwitter, where it recalled the biggest moments on Twitter in 2021.

The tweet, which the K-pop group had posted in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in light of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the height of the pandemic back in March this year, has so far managed to amass over a million retweets and 2.5million likes, as time of writing.

“During a period in which we saw a rise in hate crimes against Asians, BTS put their influence and massive following to good use, sharing a powerful message in an effort to #StopAsianHate,” Twitter wrote. The social networking site also announced that #BTS had emerged as the top hashtag on the platform this year as well.

In the original tweet, the K-pop boyband had shared a statement denouncing anti-Asian hate in both Korean and English, where they also recalled their own experiences with race-driven discrimination that “[made] us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.”

Meanwhile, BTS member Jimin has also broken records with his solo track ‘Promise’, which has become the most-streamed song on the streaming service. The song has garnered over 300million streams, and has become the first on SoundCloud to cross that milestone.