BTS’ Suga announces new concert film, ‘D-Day: The Movie’

BTS member Suga has announced an upcoming concert film called D-Day: The Movie, featuring footage from his solo ‘D-Day’ tour.

Suga’s label, Big Hit Music, announced the upcoming movie though BTS’ social media channels earlier today (March 6) at midnight KST. It also simultaneously unveiled the film’s official theatrical poster and screening dates.

D-Day: The Movie is scheduled for limited screenings in theatres across the globe on April 10 and 13, however “additional screening dates” may vary across different countries. Notably, the film will also be made available in IMAX, a first among the band’s existing filmography of concert films.

Big Hit Music described the film in a statement as one that “captures the electrifying atmosphere of the encore concert”, per Yonhap. It also added that D-Day: The Movie will “offer fans an immersive experience with the concert’s powerful visuals and sound” through IMAX.

The company also teased that BTS bandmates such as RM, Jimin and Jungkook will make brief appearances in the film following their presence at Suga’s Seoul encore concerts for collaboration performances.

Tickets to the film will be made available for purchase from March 12 at 11am ET onwards, via the movie’s official website.

Suga’s ‘D-Day’ world tour made stops in 10 cities and spanned from April to June 2023, prior to his enlistment into South Korea’s mandatory military service. According to Yonhap News Agency, the tour saw nearly 300,000 people in attendance, along with an additional estimated 38,000 for his three-night encore concerts in Seoul.

D-Day: The Movie follows the BTS concerts films, Burn The Stage: The Movie in 2018, Bring The Soul: The Movie in 2019 and Break The Silence: The Movie in 2020, all of which were screened exclusively in theatres. D-Day film will make Suga the first BTS member to releases a solo concert film.