Big Hit Entertainment have confirmed that BTS member Suga will sit out “most” of the band’s upcoming promotional activities.

The band are due to make their comeback on November 20 with their new album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’.

However, promotions around the release will see the group reduced from seven members to six as Suga recovers from surgery on an old shoulder injury.

BTS’ agency confirmed the news in a statement posted to their Weverse app earlier today (November 6). “Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3,” they wrote, confirming the operation was a success and that he was “currently resting and recovering”.

They continued to explain that the rapper had been suffering issues from an injury sustained during an accident in 2012, before BTS made their debut. In 2019, he was diagnosed with posterior labral tear of his left shoulder, “which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn”.

“Suga has long suffered from a wide range of symptoms including the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain,” the statement read. “He underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, but unfortunately his symptoms did not improve measurably. These symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years, affecting Suga not only on the stage but in the course of his daily life as well.”

Big Hit added that Suga decided to undergo the surgery now ahead of his “mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career”.

As he continues to recover, he will be unable to take part in “most official activities”. He will rejoin promotions once doctors agree that the injury has healed sufficiently. Big Hit apologised to fans and asked for their “generous and loving understanding”.

The statement ended with a message from the rapper, who said: “Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while please wait for me to come back to you.”

Suga later shared his own message on Weverse, telling fans he was thankful for their concern. “Right now, I do have some pain but my heart feels so free,” he said. “Because my job is to be on the stage, I tried not to get surgery as much as possible with rehabilitation and shots but every time I got on stage, the condition worsened and the situation would repeat itself and I got scared.

“In any case, I’m sorry to the members that I can’t be with them for the schedule for the time being and I’m very sorry to ARMY.”

Meanwhile, BTS are set to release a new single ‘Life Goes On’ on November 20, the same day their next album will arrive. They have been confirmed to give the track’s debut live performance at the American Music Awards on November 22.