BTS’ Suga confirms date for military enlistment

BTS‘ Suga has confirmed the date for his military enlistment.

It was announced today (September 17) by Big Hit Music that the singer would be enlisting on September 22.

It makes him the third member of the band to fulfil their mandatory military service, following the enlistment of Jin in December of 2022 and J-hope following suit early this year.

Men are usually required to enlist by the age of 28, though the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018 allows the seven members of the boyband to enlist at 30 instead.

Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding Suga’s military service. Suga turned 30 in March 2023 and thus had to enlist within the next six months.

In their statement, Big Hit said: “Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.

They added: “Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorised tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorised use of artist IP.

“We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time.”

According to a statement from Big Hit Music last year, the remaining members of BTS will also carry out their military service according to their individual plans. It added that “both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”.

This suggests that some of BTS’ younger members may be enlisting sooner than expected, as Jimin and V are technically only required to enlist by 2025 and youngest member Jungkook by 2027.