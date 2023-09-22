BTS’ Suga enlists in the military: “See you all in 2025”

South Korean musician Suga, a member of K-pop boyband BTS, has enlisted in the military today (September 22).

Ahead of his enlistment today, Suga took to fan community platform Weverse to share a message to his fans. “I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back,” he wrote, per Yonhap News Agency. “Be careful of the chilly autumn weather. Stay healthy and see you all in 2025.”

Suga is the third member of BTS to enlist in the military, following Jin in December of 2022 and J-hope earlier this year. However, unlike his bandmates, Suga will has been “ruled unfit for the regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent”, per Yonhap.

The musician’s enlistment also comes shortly after Big Hit Music announced that all seven members of BTS have renewed their contracts with the K-pop agency.

“We hope will be able to share with everyone a full group promotional period for BTS in 2025,” the K-pop agency said a statement, per Sports Chosun. “HYBE and Big Hit Music will do everything we can to support and further improve BTS’ status.”

HYBE’s statement comes shortly after BTS member RM said that the boyband will “be back for sure” during a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse last month. Notably, BTS have been on an extended break since mid-2022 to “explore some solo projects”.

Earlier this year, HYBE and Big Hit Music founder Bang Si-hyuk said that the plan for BTS to reunite in 2025 had not been confirmed. “We said we ‘hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will’,” Bang said during an appearance at the Gwanhun Forum. “[We] will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean we can target [the date of 2025].”