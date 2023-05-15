Halsey makes surprise appearance at BTS member Suga’s LA concert

BTS member Suga recently brought singer Halsey onstage as a surprise guest at the Los Angeles stop of his ongoing world tour.

On the final day of Suga’s three-day concert at the Kia Forum on May 14 in Los Angeles, as part of his ongoing ‘Suga Agust D’ world tour, the rapper surprised fans by inviting American singer-songwriter onstage as a guest.

As seen in a clip uploaded by the Kia Forum on Twitter, the pair teamed up for a performance of their 2020 track ‘Suga’s Interlude’, from Halsey’s third studio album ‘Manic’. This marks the first time the two artists have performed ‘Suga’s Interlude’ together.

“I’ve been trying all my life / To separate the time / In between the having it all and giving it up, yeah,” Halsey sings in the chorus. The pair later shared a laugh as the song ended, and hugged before the singer left the stage.

Halsey is now the second guest performer to appear on Suga’s world tour, after MAX joined the rapper on night two of his Los Angeles concerts. The latter had previously worked with Suga on the tracks ‘Blueberry Eyes’ and ‘Burn It’.

Suga first kicked off his solo tour in New York last month, and has since performed several concerts in New Jersey and Chicago. Following two upcoming shows in Oakland, the rapper will be heading to Jakarta, Singapore and more for the Asian leg later this month.

The ‘Suga | Agust D’ world tour is in support of the BTS rapper’s official debut album ‘D-DAY’, which arrived on April 21 along with a music video for its lead single ‘Haegeum’. The record also includes collaborations with South Korean singer-songwriter IU, the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose singer Woosung.