BTS’ Suga and IU tease new collaboration, ‘People Pt. 2’

BTS member Suga and South Korean singer IU are set to release a brand-new collaboration, titled ‘People Pt. 2’.

Today (April 5), the K-pop idol announced the upcoming collaboration through the official BTS Twitter account. ‘People Pt. 2’, a pre-release track from Suga’s upcoming debut solo album ‘D-Day’, is set to be released this Friday (April 7) at 1pm KST.

According to a press release by Big Hit Music, ‘People Pt. 2’ is the follow-up to the song ‘People’ from Suga’s sophomore mixtape ‘D-2’. “The track talks about the endless relationships between people and the emotions felt in an Agust D way,” the press release said, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

‘People Pt. 2’ will be the second collaboration between Suga and IU, following their hit 2020 single ‘eight’. Notably, the new song will arrive almost exactly three years after the release of ‘eight’, which dropped on May 6, 2020.

Yesterday (April 4),Suga released the full version of his ‘Agust D’ mixtape available on streaming services for the first time. The project was previously missing the song ‘Intro : DT sugA’ and ‘Agust D’ due to an sample clearance issue with James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’.

Meanwhile, the BTS member will star in a new Disney+ documentary called Suga: Road to D-Day. According to the streaming service, the film will follow Suga on a “musical journey” as he travels the globe “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.