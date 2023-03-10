BTS’ Suga and IU reportedly working on a new song together

Suga of K-pop boyband BTS and soloist IU are reportedly set to reunite for yet another collaboration.

Today (March 10), South Korean media outlet SpoTV News reported that the two K-pop idols are set to release a new song together. If true, it would be the duo’s second collaboration, following their 2020 song ‘eight’.

Big Hit Music has since spoken out about the report in a statement to Sports Today, saying that it is currently “difficult to confirm” whether or not Suga and IU are working together on new music.

Suga will be the first member of BTS to go on a solo world tour. From April to June, the K-pop idol embark on the Agust D Tour, performing 11 concerts across the US and Asia, with the final show set for 25 June in Seoul, South Korea.

Tickets for the US leg of Suga’s show have shown to be in extremely high demand, after Ticketmaster cancelled successive ticket sales the tour after “extremely high demand” in first ARMY members pre-sale.

Suga is also set to enlist in the South Korean military sometime in the next year, reportedly as a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier. However, Big Hit Music said in a statement that they “cannot confirm information on their personal matters”.

Meanwhile, bandmate Jin officially enlisted for his compulsory military service back in December. Earlier this week, he shared his first Instagram post since enlistment, posing with J-hope and Jimin.