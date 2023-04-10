BTS’ Suga teases collaborations with J-hope and The Rose’s Woosung

South Korean musician Suga, also a member of the K-pop boyband BTS, has released the tracklist of his debut album ‘D-Day’.
Today (April 10), the K-pop idol unveiled the tracklist of his upcoming debut solo album ‘D-Day’, which is set to feature collaborations with four other artists. Those include his BTS bandmate J-hope on ‘HUH?!’, as well as Woosung of The Rose and Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto on ‘Snooze’.
‘D-Day’ also includes the pre-release song ‘People Pt. 2’ with IU. Meanwhile, the record’s title track is called ‘Haegeum’ (‘해금’), and was solely produced by the BTS member, according to the tracklist.
#AgustD #D_DAY Tracklist
Suga’s debut solo album ‘D-Day’ is set to drop on April 21 at 1pm KST. On the same day, the musician will also release his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day.
According to a Disney+ press release, Suga: Road to D-Day will follow Suga on a “musical journey” as he travels the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.
In the lead up to the release of ‘D-Day’, Suga has made the full version of his ‘Agust D’ mixtape available on streaming services. The tracks ‘Intro : DT sugA’ and ‘Agust D’ were previously unavailable due a sample clearance issue with James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’.
Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association (NBA) recently announced Suga as its newest ambassador. As part of the partnership, the NBA is set to work with Suga on a select number of his upcoming concerts in support of his debut solo album ‘D-Day’.