Watch Suga of BTS perform ‘That That’ live with Psy for the first time

BTS’ Suga made a surprise appearance at a recent Psy concert for a performance of their recent single ‘That That’.

On Saturday (July 16), Psy’s annual ‘Summer Swag’ concert made its return for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The concert, held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, took place just a day after the tenth anniversary of Psy’s smash hit ‘Gangnam Style’.

During the show, Psy surprised fans by inviting Suga on stage for a performance of their latest single ‘That That’, which the BTS rapper had also helped produce. First released in April, the track was the lead single of Psy’s ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’.

“Bruh, you forget what I do for a living? (That that, I like that) / Still here, withstanding the test of time (That that, I like that) / I don’t care I don’t care that I like that,” Suga raps on his verse. Watch footage of the performance below, as archived by fans on social media.

난 몰라 욕 많아도 이해해주세요………..🫣 pic.twitter.com/K0lAfpfmL0 — ˁ῁̮ˀ 챱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘅 ˁ῁̮ˀ (@SUGAisjomiro_) July 16, 2022

This marks the first time the duo have performed the song together live. In addition to the recent Seoul concert, Psy is set to take his ‘Summer Swag’ concert across seven cities in South Korea until August 20.

Last month, Suga revealed that he was in the midst of preparations for his next solo project, which will be the follow-up to his 2020 mixtape ‘D-2’. “I feel like I might not be able to become a master of one genre, but I can wear many hats,” he said of his approach to the as-yet-unnamed project.

“There’s still so much I want to do,” the idol added at the time. “I have no feel for what kind of music I’m going to be making in my 30s, 40s or 50s, but I want to keep doing music until the day I die.”