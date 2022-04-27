BTS’ Suga to feature on Psy’s upcoming single, ‘That That’

Psy has announced that his brand-new lead single ‘That That’ off his upcoming full-length album ‘Psy 9th’, will also feature vocals on top of production by BTS’ rapper Suga.

Earlier today (April 27), Psy released the full track list for his forthcoming record, along with the art for the new single. In it, he announced that the BTS rapper will also be featuring on ‘That That’. The song is slated for release on April 29 at 6pm KST, alongside its music video and the rest of ‘Psy 9th’.

The ‘Gangnam Style’ singer first announced Suga’s involvement in the title track through a series of teasers posted yesterday (April 26). At the time, however, the duo did not share that Suga would also be a featured artist on the track.

“When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” Psy shared in a short interview discussing the BTS star’s involvement in ‘That That’. “[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap.”

Notably, the forthcoming release marks the end of the ‘Gangnam Style’ singer’s five-year absence from music, following his last full-length project, ‘Psy 8th 4X2=8’ in 2017.

‘Psy 9th’ will also set to feature several collaborative tracks, including ‘Celeb’ with Bae Suzy, ‘Happier’ featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’ with MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Other features include Epik High‘s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and Jessi.