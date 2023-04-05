BTS’ Suga releases ‘Agust D’ mixtape in full on streaming services

South Korean musician Suga, a member of K-pop boyband BTS, as made the full version of both his ‘Agust D’ mixtape available on streaming services for the first time.

The K-pop idol’s debut mixtape ‘Agust D’, which was released in 2016, is now available in full on major streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Prior to this, the songs ‘Intro : DT sugA’ and ‘Agust D’ had been unavailable to stream due to an sample clearance issue with James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’.

In addition, Suga’s second mixtape ‘D-2’ has also been released on South Korean steaming platforms sich as Melon and FLO for the first time. The project had previously only been available on Spotify in the East Asian nation.

Advertisement

The full release of ‘Agust D’ comes just weeks ahead of Suga’s upcoming debut solo album, ‘D-Day’, which is set to drop on April 21 at 1pm KST. The record has been described as the “last chapter” of a trilogy that started with ‘Agust D’.

The musician is also set to release a new documentary called Suga: Road to D-Day. According to a Disney+ press release, the film will follow Suga on a “musical journey” as he travels the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.

Meanwhile, Suga’s BTS bandmate Jimin recently made history as the first South Korean solo musician to top the Billboard Hot 100, with his single ‘Like Crazy’. The song is a cut from Jimin’s debut solo album ‘Face’, which also includes the song ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’.

On the other hand, Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy previously welcomed RM to “the family”, hinting that the K-pop idol is set to be an ambassador for the brand. Notably, the rapper had first been spotted front row at the brand’s Fall 2023 show at Milan Fashion week in February.