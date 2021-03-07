The performers for the Grammys 2021 ceremony have been announced, including BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

The awards show will take place next Sunday (March 14), kicking off at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

The Recording Academy has now confirmed the line-up for the night, with some of music’s biggest names set to take the stage at the event. According to a post on the official Grammys website, “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all”.

BTS, Swift, Eilish, and Megan will be joined by the likes of Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Haim in performing at the 63rd Grammys. Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Harry Styles will also appear.

The Recording Academy has also confirmed that the ceremony will also pay tribute to independent venues, which have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. People who work at those venues, including bartenders and box office managers, will present some of the categories on the night.

The nominations for the Grammys 2021 were announced last year. Dua Lipa has the most nominations with five nods, including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

Swift is in the running for four awards, while Eilish and Beyoncé are both up for three categories.

The Grammys 2021 was originally scheduled to be held at the end of January, but was postponed at the start of the year due to the surge in coronavirus cases in LA.

The ceremony is traditionally held at the Staples Center. Interim Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason Jr. said earlier this year the 2021 ceremony would instead be held “in and around Downtown Los Angeles”.

Meanwhile, BTS have also been added to the lineup for Music On A Mission, a virtual concert and fundraiser by the Grammys’ MusiCares Foundation. The event will take place this Friday (March 12) and will also feature performances from Haim, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko and John Legend.