BTS team up with Lauv again on new song ‘Who’

BTS have teamed up with Lauv on shiny new song ‘Who’.

The track is lifted from Lauv’s debut album ‘~how i’m feeling~’. It follows the pair’s 2019 collaboration on a remix of BTS track ‘Make It Right’.

The new track, led by Lauv, features a verse from BTS members Jungkook and Jimin – listen to it below.

A three-star NME review of ‘~how i’m feeling~’ labelled the album “super-relatable quarter-life crisis pop”.

The review continues: “‘~how i’m feeling~’ excels when it’s just Lauv setting vulnerable, personal insights to radio-friendly minimal pop.

“It’s this exposed heart that gives it its power and beauty, documented best on ‘Modern Loneliness’ – a truly astonishing piece of songwriting that perfectly nails the millennial condition as a twisted anthem for the sad generation.”

BTS have today (March 9) announced ticket details for their two massive London shows this summer at Twickenham Stadium as part of their ‘Map Of The Soul’ world tour.

The K-Pop giants announced in January that they will play the huge shows on July 3-4, and have now revealed that tickets for the two shows will be on sale from March 20, and available here.

The ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour follows BTS’ recent number one album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. In a four-star review of the album, NME called the record “an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, produced by a band who have every right to be proud of their journey”.