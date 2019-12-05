Trending:

BTS reveal they’re currently preparing their next album

It's the follow-up to 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

Nick Reilly
BTS (Getty)

BTS have revealed that they’re currently preparing their next album, the follow-up to ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona‘.

The K-pop giants promised the follow-up after winning Album Of The Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. The prestigious gong was presented by Jimmy Fallon, who filmed a segment from his New York studio to announce that the band had beaten the likes of BLACKPINK to pick up the first Daesang (grand award) of the ceremony for their Number One album.

As they arrived on stage, band member Jimin seemingly confirmed that a new record isn’t too far away.

“First of all, thank you so much Jimmy Fallon for the special appearance,” he said.

“Also, we’re currently preparing for our next album. I think we’ll be able to come and show you an album.”

It comes after ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ cemented the band’s place on the world stage, hitting the top spot in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Yesterday, it was also confirmed that BTS’ Suga will appear on ‘Manic’ – the upcoming third album from Halsey. Halsey previously collaborated with BTS on their song ‘Boy With Luv’.

In a four-star review of ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, NME wrote: “As they continue to break records and defy expectations, BTS’ metaphorical (and already palatial) home is only going to get bigger. ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ is proof of that, and finds them setting the bar intimidatingly high – for fellow K-pop artists, ones across the globe, and themselves. As their story shows so far, it’ll be no surprise if they raise it again next time round.”

