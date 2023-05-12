Hear BTS’ new song ‘The Planet’ for the animated series ‘Bastions’

K-pop boyband BTS have released a brand-new song called ‘The Planet’, for the soundtrack of the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions.

‘The Planet’ is performed by all seven members of BTS, and are their first release as a full group since June 2022’s ‘Yet To Come’, from their compilation album ‘Proof’. That record also featured four other new songs from the group.

BTS’ new song will be used as the theme song for Bastions. South Korean television network SBS previously released the opening title sequence for the upcoming series, featuring a snippet of ‘The Planet’.

The release of ‘The Planet’ was accompanied by an animated video featuring the characters of Bastions dancing along to the track.

Aside from BTS, the soundtrack for Bastions will also feature new music from Heize, LE SSERAFIM, BB Girls (formerly Brave Girls) and AleXa, according to this video from the animated series’ official YouTube account.

In a previous statement to Yonhap News Agency, the show’s production company Timos Media said of ‘The Planet’: “BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony.”

Bastions will premiere on South Korean television network SBS on May 14. The animated series will follow a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and sets out to save the Earth.

In other BTS news, the boyband are set to release a new non-fiction book called Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, which they wrote with journalist Myeongseok Kang.