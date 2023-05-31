BTS to release new single ‘Take Two’ to celebrate 10th anniversary

K-pop juggernauts BTS are set to release a brand-new single called ‘Take Two’.

BTS’ longtime label Big Hit Music, a subsidiary of K-pop entertainment giant HYBE, announced today (May 31) that the boyband are set to release a brand-new single titled ‘Take Two’ next month.

In its announcement, Big Hit Music noted that all seven members of BTS had participated in the recording of ‘Take Two’. Notably, two members of the boyband – namely Jin and J-hope – are currently serving their mandatory military service.

“The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you,” said Big Hit Entertainment. “We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS.”

‘Take Two’ will be released at 1pm KST on June 9, four days before the boyband’s 10th anniversary.

‘Take Two’ will be BTS’ second new song of 2023. Earlier this month, the boyband had contributed the song ‘The Planet’ to the soundtrack of the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions.

Meanwhile, BTS have begun teasing upcoming celebrations in Seoul for their annual BTS Festa event, which commemorates the group’s debut anniversary. This year’s instalment is set to be held across major landmarks in Seoul as part of a collaboration with the Seoul metropolitan government.

BTS member Jimin recently teamed up with JVKE, Muni Long, Kodak Black and NLE Choppa on ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The song is their contribution to the soundtrack of Fast X, which features songs by YG, Ty Dolla $ign, NBA YoungBoy, Dermot Kennedy and more.