BTS and Tomorrow X Together releases among 10 best-selling albums of 2022 in the US

K-pop boybands BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) had two of the 10 best-selling albums of 2022 in the United States.

American music data tracking firm Luminate – which supplies data for the Billboard charts – unveiled its year-end report for 2022 yesterday (January 11) that revealed among other statistics the top 10 best-selling albums in the US last year (counting both physical and digital sales).

Among the 10 entries, BTS’ June 2022 anthology album ‘Proof’ ranked at Number Three with approximately 422,000 copies sold, after Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ (1.8million copies solid) and Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ (757,000 copies sold). Meanwhile, TXT came in at 10th place with their mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ after selling roughly 229,000 copies.

Other artists and albums on the list include Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’, Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, Adele’s ’30’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ as well as Michael Jackson‘s ‘Thriller’. BTS and TXT’s albums were the only records on the ranking that have not been made available on vinyl.

Luminate’s year-end report also unveiled the US’s top 10 best-selling CD albums of 2022, seven spots of which have been claimed by K-pop artists. BTS’ ‘Proof’ came in second on this list with 413,000 CDs sold, second only to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’, which sold 640,000 copies.

Following BTS in third place is TXT with ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ with 227,000 copies. Stray Kids are the only act to appear twice on the list: the boyband came in fifth with their March 2022 album ‘Oddinary’ and again in seventh with their October 2022 record ‘Maxident’.

Other K-pop acts who have made appearances on the top 10 best-selling CDs list include TWICE at sixth place with ‘Between 1&2’ as well as NCT 127’s ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ in 10th place after having sold 148,000 in the US last year. ENHYPEN’s ‘Manifesto : Day 1’ also made its way onto the list in eighth place after 173,000 copies sold.

Besides Swift, the other two non-K-pop artists to make the list were Harry Styles (‘Harry’s House’, 219,000 CD albums sold) and Beyoncé (‘Renaissance’, 163,000 CD albums sold).