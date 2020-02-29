BTS top UK album chart for second time with ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

BTS have topped the UK album chart for a second time with their latest release, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

The K-pop band’s second UK Number One follows last summer’s ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, which saw them become the first Korean act to land on top of the Official Albums Chart.

Opening with 38,000 chart sales in its first week, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ overtakes Eminem’s surprise album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ (which sold just over 36,000 units) as the year’s biggest debut.

Just under 32,000 of BTS’s opening week figures came from pure physical and download sales.

In addition to scoring their second number one, BTS also clinched the fastest-selling album of 2020 so far.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ was “full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, produced by a band who have every right to be proud of their journey.”

Meanwhile, BTS have cancelled the first four shows of their world tour in South Korea, after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement from the band’s management Big Hit Entertainment, they said the respiratory disease has “made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak”.

The K-Pop group were originally set to kick off their global Map of the Soul tour with four concerts in Seoul on April 11, 12, 18, and 19.