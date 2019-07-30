BTS and UNICEF urge youths to put an end to bullying and violence

As part of the organisation's #ENDviolence campaign

International K-pop sensations BTS have teamed up with UNICEF on a heartstring-tugging video that calls on youths to spread love and put an end to violence in schools.

The clip was released on the International Day of Friendship (July 30) as part of UNICEF’s #ENDviolence campaign. Set to the K-boyband’s 2018 hit ‘Answer: Love Myself’, the video cycles through scenes of bullying to highlight the issues of violence that students face in school. But as the narrative develops, the onscreen teens find solace in their peers who show them love and compassion. Watch the moving clip below.

The video is the latest effort from BTS’s Love Myself campaign, an anti-violence movement held in partnership with UNICEF. The initiative has raised over $2 million (about £1.64 million) since its launch in November 2017. “Our Love Myself campaign is all about encouraging every young person to find the love from within themselves and spreading that love to others,” BTS said in a statement. “We want everyone to take part in ending violence by sharing love and kindness.”

“Every day, students face a range of violent acts, from bullying and physical attacks to corporal punishment, sexual assault and harassment online,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in the same statement. “By being kind, children and young people can show their support for each other and brighten someone’s day. We’re grateful to BTS for their continued commitment to making sure that no child is afraid to go to school.”

