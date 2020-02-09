BTS unveil concept photos for new album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’

BTS have unveiled a series of concept photos for their upcoming new album, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ – see the images below.

The new photos of the South Korean boyband portray the swans’ “desire for perfection” for their new album. See the images below.

Last week, the band shared a new trailer for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’. Titled ‘Outro: Ego’, it sees j-hope at the forefront of an energetic pop song underlined by an Afrobeat-inspired rhythm.

The release followed their first live performance of new single ‘Black Swan’.

Appearing on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the K-Pop giants delivered a suitably mysterious performance of the track, previously described by NME as a “haunting melancholy curveball”.

‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ arrives February 21.

Last month, BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony on January 26.

The rapper was performing his viral hit single ‘Old Town Road’ at the LA event and was joined by artists who featured on the official remixes of the song..

Meanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment, the label behind BTS and Tomorrow X Together, have announced plans to launch a new boyband and other groups from labels under Big Hit’s umbrella.

The agency held a corporate briefing yesterday (February 4) at Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza in which it recapped the last 12 months and set out plans for the future.