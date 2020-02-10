BTS have shared some new concept photos for their upcoming new album, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ – see the images below.

The new images see the South Korean boyband portray “seven black swans with an unquenchable thirst.” Yesterday, the group released another set of pictures which illustrate the group’s “desire for perfection.”

You can see both sets of photos below:

Last week, the band shared a new trailer for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL:7’. Titled ‘Outro: Ego’, it sees j-hope at the forefront of an energetic pop song underlined by an Afrobeat-inspired rhythm.

The release followed their first live performance of new single, ‘Black Swan’.

Appearing on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the K-Pop giants delivered a suitably mysterious performance of the track, previously described by NME as a “haunting melancholy curveball.”

Last month, BTS became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony on January 26.

‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ arrives February 21.