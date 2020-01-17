BTS unveil new single ‘Black Swan’ and share elaborate art film

BTS have shared a striking new art film which is soundtracked by their new single ‘Black Swan’.

The latest track from the K-Pop stars is set to feature on ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which will arrive on February 21.

It was released in the form of a new artistic dance film, with the song soundtracking an elaborate performance by Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia of the MN Dance Company from Slovenia.

While the video does not feature an appearance by the band themselves, the slowed-down and contemplative sound suggests that they’re heading in an entirely new direction on their next record.

In an official press release, the track sees BTS “dive deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden”.

“The song lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them,” it continues. “The very moment they come face to face with the Black Swan within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical retaliation that music is all they have.

“It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself.”

Fans have also been able to glimpse the artwork for the first time — which features a large ‘7’ set against a white background.

Last spring, BTS dropped their sixth EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’.

Fans will be able to hear ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ from 10am GMT on February 21.