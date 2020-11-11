BTS unveil tracklist for new album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’

BTS have revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’.

The forthcoming record will feature eight songs, including ‘Fly To My Room’, ‘Blue & Grey’, ‘Telepathy’, ‘Dis-ease’ and ‘Stay’.

The group’s record-breaking hit ‘Dynamite’ will close out the album, while ‘Life Goes On’, rumoured to be BTS’ next single, will serve as the opener.

‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ is slated for release on November 20.

In a previous statement, band label Big Hit Entertainment said the upcoming album “contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet”.

“The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ‘even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on’ and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world,” they added.

The band shared similar sentiments in an interview with NME after the release of their single, ‘Dynamite’.

“It has been a difficult year for many. We have also had to face many surprises and changes,” they said.

“That naturally made us think profoundly about music. We can honestly say that we love it, and we are passionate about singing and dancing more than anyone.

“We realised, however, that no matter how passionate we are, we need our fans there to listen to our songs and watch us perform. It made us eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever. That is how ‘Dynamite’ came to be. We decided to accept new challenges and be more flexible.”

The tracklist for ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ is:

1. ‘Life Goes On’

2. ‘Fly To My Room’

3. ‘Blue & Grey’

4. ‘Skit’

5. ‘Telepathy’

6. ‘Dis-ease’

7. ‘Stay’

8. ‘Dynamite’