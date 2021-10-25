BTS’ V apologises for not performing “enough” during ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert due to injury

V of BTS has personally apologised for not being able to perform “enough” during the group’s recent online concert due to a calf injury.

The vocalist had taken to global fan interaction platform Weverse on the night of October 24 to address his inability to perform during BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert, which was held on that same night.

“I’ll come back even cooler,” he wrote in his post, addressing it to the fans who attended the concert. “You bought such expensive tickets, so I’m really sorry that I wasn’t able to show you [a good] enough [performance].”

The 25-year-old singer had sustained a calf injury during a rehearsal on October 23, the night before the concert. According to a statement from his label HYBE, the K-pop star would “take part in the performance while seated and without choreography”, following the “opinion of medical personnel”.

“We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all members of BTS can meet their fans in full health,” assured the agency in their statement.

The online premiere of the group’s ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert will be followed by offline performances in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on November 27-28 and December 1-2, which will be their first physical concerts in two years since their 2019 ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour.

Meanwhile, BTS had been reported last week to have parted ways with Sony Music’s Columbia Records, ending their three-year partnership with Sony Music in favour of a new one with Universal Music Group.