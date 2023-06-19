BTS’ V drops jazzy cover of ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’

BTS singer V has released a cover of Bing Crosby’s ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ and Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Cheek To Cheek’.

On June 16, the BTS singer released a clip titled ‘Le Jazz de V’ on YouTube in celebration of the boyband’s 10th anniversary. In the new video, V first performs a jazzy cover of Crosby’s 1951 song ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas / Everywhere you go / Take a look at the five and ten, it’s glistening once again / With candy canes and silver lanes that glow,” V sings.

Later, he is joined by Korean singer-songwriter Minna Seo for a performance of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s 1956 duet ‘Cheek To Cheek’.

The new clip is one of several special releases by the members BTS in recent weeks, as part of their 2023 BTS Festa celebrations for their tenth anniversary as a group.

These include the new single ‘Take Two’ which they released earlier this month, the rock version of rapper J-hope’s solo single ‘Arson’ and a special episode of Suga’s talk show Suchwita, among others.

BTS are also set to release their first book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS next month, which the members co-wrote with journalist Myeongseok Kang. The group have since released a trailer for the book, which will be split into seven chapters.