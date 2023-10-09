NewsMusic News

BTS’ V draws criticism for wearing durag during live broadcast

The singer said he had been gifted the item

By Rhian Daly
BTS’ V
BTS’ V CREDIT: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTSV has drawn criticism from fans for wearing a durag during his latest live broadcast on Weverse Live today (October 9).

The star spoke to fans during a brief livestream on the fan community platform early this morning after attending an after-party for Lil Uzi Vert in Seoul.

During the Weverse Live, V showed fans a red durag that was hanging on a keyboard stand behind him. After fans noticed it, he put it on to show them what it was, saying: “I received it as a gift.” After wearing the item for around 20 seconds, he removed it. He did not confirm who gave him the durag, and fans online shared that they had spotted it in previous live broadcasts by the singer.

Advertisement

The durag was initially worn by slaves in the 19th century to keep their hair out of their way, while in the 1970s, it became a popular tool for Black men to protect and preserve hairstyles while sleeping. In the ‘90s, it became a style item, popularised by artists in the hip-hop community.

Since the live broadcast this morning, fans have both criticised and defended V over his wearing of the durag. “for the people trying to downplay Taehyung wearing the durag: it’s part of black culture and used to protect our hair,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “it’s been used especially in kpop to portray „hiphop“ and „hood“ or „gansta“ vibes, linking blackness to these stereotypes. he is not racist but it is ignorant.”

“’who gave taehyung the durag’ why did he put it on is the question you should be asking,” another posted.

Another added: “Taehyung wearing a durag just shows you how ALL kpop idols are not “trained” or “educated” about what’s wrong to say or do, they simply are more controlled by agencies about what to post and that’s why you don’t get to see that side of them anymore until they slip.”

Advertisement

However, others defended the star, with one Twitter user writing: “Anyone can wear a Durag. I see it all the time around me & yes I’m black.Taehyung always promotes black artists. He even works with them.”

See more reactions below.

Last month, V released his debut solo album ‘Layover’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “V’s compatibility with his chosen palette makes magic, the record instantly oozing sophistication.”

The record was accompanied by music videos for all tracks, including the dreamy visual for ‘For Us’, which was largely comprised of outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage from the record’s previous music videos.

Meanwhile, the singer recently became the first artist to perform on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’, the first international TV format version of NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ series. V performed ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘For Us’ on the show.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement