BTS’ V draws criticism for wearing durag during live broadcast

BTS’ V has drawn criticism from fans for wearing a durag during his latest live broadcast on Weverse Live today (October 9).

The star spoke to fans during a brief livestream on the fan community platform early this morning after attending an after-party for Lil Uzi Vert in Seoul.

During the Weverse Live, V showed fans a red durag that was hanging on a keyboard stand behind him. After fans noticed it, he put it on to show them what it was, saying: “I received it as a gift.” After wearing the item for around 20 seconds, he removed it. He did not confirm who gave him the durag, and fans online shared that they had spotted it in previous live broadcasts by the singer.

The durag was initially worn by slaves in the 19th century to keep their hair out of their way, while in the 1970s, it became a popular tool for Black men to protect and preserve hairstyles while sleeping. In the ‘90s, it became a style item, popularised by artists in the hip-hop community.

for the people trying to downplay Taehyung wearing the durag: it’s part of black culture and used to protect our hair. it’s been used especially in kpop to portray „hiphop“ and „hood“ or „gansta“ vibes, linking blackness to these stereotypes. he is not racist but it is ignorant — D •ᴗ• (@agustdidit) October 8, 2023

Since the live broadcast this morning, fans have both criticised and defended V over his wearing of the durag. “for the people trying to downplay Taehyung wearing the durag: it’s part of black culture and used to protect our hair,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “it’s been used especially in kpop to portray „hiphop“ and „hood“ or „gansta“ vibes, linking blackness to these stereotypes. he is not racist but it is ignorant.”

“’who gave taehyung the durag’ why did he put it on is the question you should be asking,” another posted.

"who gave taehyung the durag" why did he put it on is the question you should be asking — xeri (@skkyuriz) October 8, 2023

Another added: “Taehyung wearing a durag just shows you how ALL kpop idols are not “trained” or “educated” about what’s wrong to say or do, they simply are more controlled by agencies about what to post and that’s why you don’t get to see that side of them anymore until they slip.”

Taehyung wearing a durag just shows you how ALL kpop idols are not “trained” or “educated” about what’s wrong to say or do, they simply are more controlled by agencies about what to post and that’s why you don’t get to see that side of them anymore until they slip pic.twitter.com/5DzblOKOl2 — Ri (@lexsalec) October 8, 2023

However, others defended the star, with one Twitter user writing: “Anyone can wear a Durag. I see it all the time around me & yes I’m black.Taehyung always promotes black artists. He even works with them.”

Fake army needs to stop making us black fans look like a bully.Anyone can wear a Durag. I see it all the time around me & yes I'm black.Taehyung always promotes black artists. He even works with them.U all hate on this man for every little thing even his precious dog u all hate — MostTalentedTae (@Taewelove1) October 8, 2023

As a black person I don’t understand why taehyung wearing a durag is offensive especially if it’s not being used in an offensive way and especially cause it was a gift. I don’t know 🧍‍♀️ educate me if I’m wrong — thellaa (@thellax21) October 8, 2023

taehyung has been in the music industry for a decade and has been actively participating in genres created by blk people since then as well… if he doesn’t know the cultural significance of a durag then idk it’s kinda on him.. pic.twitter.com/5a3DAPrwSF — ☮︎ (@craeyun) October 8, 2023

i am actually sick to my stomach. as a black person there’s not much leeway for us to comfortably enjoy media; and especially k-pop. seeing somebody like taehyung in a durag is just too much to ignore and pass up; when i was giving kai the blues for wearing his. i’ve had enough pic.twitter.com/wbxCFX1F6Z — TEDD :3 (@te6drick) October 8, 2023

Durag is wore by black people to hold their hair and anyone can wear it And whoever gave him , Tae didn't disrespect it and didn't took it like fashion accessory

He just wants to show what he got We love you taehyung

We are so proud of you Kim Taehyung#taehyung #btsv weverse pic.twitter.com/CvZQrDQWgL — SDcard (@bangz9848) October 8, 2023

As a member of the Black delegation, I see no harm in V wearing a durag. Now if he put fronts in with his durag and started speaking like he just stepped off the set of the Wire, then yes we should have a problem with that. Ya’ll…Seriously!?! pic.twitter.com/PCrgU2oF3W — Morgan ⟬⟭ ⁷ (@moliz30) October 9, 2023

Last month, V released his debut solo album ‘Layover’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “V’s compatibility with his chosen palette makes magic, the record instantly oozing sophistication.”

The record was accompanied by music videos for all tracks, including the dreamy visual for ‘For Us’, which was largely comprised of outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage from the record’s previous music videos.

Meanwhile, the singer recently became the first artist to perform on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’, the first international TV format version of NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ series. V performed ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘For Us’ on the show.