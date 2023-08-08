BTS’ V announces debut solo album, ‘Layover’

BTS member V has officially announced his debut solo album, which is being titled ‘Layover’.

Announced today (August 8), Big Hit Music took to social media to confirm the album, which is due for release in September. In the visualiser below, the album will be available from September 8 onwards.

Per Pop Crave on Twitter (X), ‘Layover’ will be made up of six tracks, one of which will be a piano track. The tracks listed per Pop Crave are ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Blue’, ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us’ and ‘Slow Dancing (Piano version)’.

The album’s announcement comes just days after it was revealed that the BTS member would be working with NewJeans’ creative director Min Hee-jin for his upcoming solo album.

Big Hit Music revealed to Sports Donga last week that the singer would be working with Min Hee-jin, the CEO of NewJean’s label ADOR, for his much-anticipated solo album. The ADOR head is set to lead the project, including elements such as the music, choreography and promotion style.

In a statement about the album, V said that he is “nervous” about the project. “But [I’m] happy too. This is an album that has my personal preferences. There will be a lot of things to show,” he added. “I prepared it while thinking that ARMY would be happy, so I hope you all look forward to it. You will be able to see solo artist V, which will show a new side and will be different from BTS’s V,” the singer said.

Meanwhile, bandmate Jungkook says he’s aiming to release his debut solo mini-album by November 2023. The record will follow his official solo debut single ‘Seven’, which dropped last month.

Most recently, it was announced yesterday (August 7), that BTS’ Suga has terminated his enlistment postponement and is currently beginning the enlistment process, as confirmed via Big Hit Music. This will make Suga the third BTS member to enlist, following eldest member Jin in December 2022 and J-hope in April 2023, both of whom are enlisted as active-duty soldiers.