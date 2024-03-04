BTS’ V announces new English single, ‘Fri(end)s’

V of BTS will be releasing a brand-new digital single titled ‘Fri(end)s next Friday, Big Hit Music has announced.

V made the announcement earlier today (March 4) at midnight KST thought BTS’ social media platforms. The label described the upcoming track as a “love song in the pop soul R&B genre”, and included the first teaser for the upcoming song. An accompanying music video will also be released in conjunction with the track.

The teaser image attached with the announcement is a simple pink-coloured graphic with the song title, along with the letter ‘V’ in a circle in the top corner. The poster also includes the release date and time of ‘Fri(end)s’, confirmed to be March 15 at 1pm KST / 12am ET.

Advertisement

More teasers for the song are expected to arrive in the coming days leading up to its official release next week.

The forthcoming release of ‘Fri(end)s’ will mark the BTS vocalist’s first music since he enlisted into the South Korean military for mandatory two years of service in December 2023. It will also mark new solo material from V since he released his debut solo mini-album ‘Layover’ in September last year.

However, V has since starred in a music video for a new song from IU titled ‘Love Wins All’ as its male lead. In the visual, she and the BTS member star as a couple fighting to survive in a dystopian world as they recall their happy memories from the past. However, V does not lend his vocals to the track.

“I sent him the music first, and V loved the music,” IU explained of how she managed to get him onboard the filming of the music video. “He listened to ‘Love Wins All’ and happily decided to star in the music video. He said. ‘I love the song, I want to do it’.”