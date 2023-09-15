BTS’ V is the first K-pop idol to perform on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’

V of K-pop boyband BTS has become the first K-pop artist to appear on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’, the first “international TV format version” of NPR’s iconic ‘Tiny Desk’ series.

BTS’ V kicked off his three-song set with a mellow performance of ‘Love Me Again’, accompanied up by a full band and three back-up singers. Following that, the singer introduced his band members, who all played a short solo.

“Hello, this is V From BTS. I’ve come back with a new album,” said the K-pop idol. “I’m sure you guys have been waiting for so long. Thank you so much for waiting.”

Later in the set, V also performed the songs ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘For Us’. All three songs are cuts from his debut solo album, ‘Layover’, which dropped earlier this month.

“For the album, I’ve filled [it] with songs that evoke a sense of fleeting tranquillity, as if they effortlessly pass by and offer a soothing pause,” V said between songs. “The album resembles me a lot, so please show a lot of interest.”

V is the first K-pop idol to appear on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’, which launched on August 25, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+. The new international version of the iconic NPR series was originally announced in July this year.

Prior to V, ‘Tiny Desk Korea’ saw performances by Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-A and the Yoon Suk Cheol Trio. V also recently performed ‘Love Me Again’ live for the first time on Naver’s NPOP show.

The K-pop idol’s ‘Layover’ album was headed by Min Hee-jin, the CEO of Ador and creative director for girl group NewJeans. He also previously shared that Min’s work on f(x)’s 2013 release ‘Pink Tape’ was a “big inspiration” for the record.