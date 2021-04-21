BTS’ V unveils snippet of unreleased solo song on Twitter

BTS‘ V – real name Kim Tae-hyung – has released a short snippet of an unreleased solo song.

The singer uploaded the snippet on the as-yet-untitled solo song on the official BTS Twitter account earlier today (April 21), along with the caption “Sleep.” Matching his choice of caption, the song’s teaser features a serene melody with lyrics about the tranquility of sleep and dreams.

“I see the clouds outside are still walking in the sky / And the ruffling of my bed covers

/ Slowly, slowly fades away / Slowly, slowly the night fades away,” V croons, according to a fan translation by BTSTranslation7 on Twitter.

It’s currently unknown if and when the teased song will be released. The BTS member shared last June that he was working on a mixtape with the goal of releasing it in 2020. “I’m not sure who will be the next member to release a mixtape after Suga’s mixtape came out, but I’m going to try to do it this year,” he said at the time, according to Soompi.

However, as of April 2021, V’s solo mixtape has yet to materalise. Despite the delay, the singer did release two solo songs in 2020: ‘Sweet Night’ for the South Korean TV drama Itaewon Class and the Christmas song ‘Snow Flower’ with Peakboy’.

In other BTS news, boyband recently announced a collaboration with global fast-food franchise McDonald’s. BTS’ signature order will include either a nine or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets box (depending on the market), medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

Earlier this month, BTS also broke the record for the longest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 by a Korean act. At the time, ‘Dynamite’ had spent 32 weeks on the chart, beating a 31-week record previously held by Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2013.