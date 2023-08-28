BTS’ V releases three older songs on streaming services for the first time

BTS singer V has released three of his previous solo tracks on streaming platforms for the first time.

On August 28, Big Hit Music shared that the idol’s solo tracks ‘Scenery’, ‘Winter Bear’ and ‘Snow Flower’ were now available via streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Prior to this, the three songs had only been available on SoundCloud and YouTube.

BTS’ V first released ‘Scenery, his first self-composed track in January 2019, followed by ‘Winter Bear’ later that year. He then went on to release ‘Snow Flower’ with rapper and close friend Peakboy in December 2020.

Advertisement

The three songs are also now available on several popular South Korean streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie, VIBE, FLO and Bugs.

The release of these songs on streaming platforms comes about a week ahead of V’s debut solo album ‘Layover’, which is out on September 8.

The singer has already dropped two songs from the project, including ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’. Other songs to appear on ‘Layover’ are ‘Blue’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us’ and ‘Slow Dancing (Piano Version)’.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Big Hit Music revealed that V had enlisted the help of NewJeans creative director Min Hee-jin to lead his solo project, including its music and choreography. The singer later shared in an interview that he decided to work with Min because of her work on girl group f(x)’s 2013 album ‘Pink Tape’.