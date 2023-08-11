BTS’ V shares melancholic new solo single ‘Rainy Days’

BTS member V has shared a new solo single called ‘Rainy Days’ – listen below.

The stripped-back song serves as the latest preview of the South Korean singer’s debut solo album ‘Layover’, which is due for release on September 8 via Big Hit (pre-order/pre-save here).

Opening with piano and iPhone sound effects, the track leans into the worlds of alt-pop and R&B, combining vintage percussion and modern electronic drum sounds across its three minutes.

“Rainy days/ I’m thinkin’ ’bout you, what to say/ Wish I knew how to find the way/ Right back to you, on rainy days like/ Rainy days,” V sings in the first verse as he longs to be reunited with a romantic partner.

Later, the artist expresses lingering feelings of loneliness while “staring at [his] phone” and hoping to “go back to that moment again“.

The official music video, directed by Shin Dongle, follows a gloomy V going about his day on his own in his apartment. You can watch it above.

Earlier this week, V shared the single ‘Love Me Again’ from his upcoming first album.

V has worked with Min Hee-jin, the CEO of NewJeans’ label ADOR, on ‘Layover’, with Min leading the project, including elements such as the music, choreography and promotion style. As well as spearheading NewJeans’ successful debut, Min previously held the role of creative director at SM Entertainment, where she worked on groups like Girls’ Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO and Red Velvet.

In a statement, V explained: “This is an album that has my personal preferences. There will be a lot of things to show. I prepared it while thinking that ARMY would be happy, so I hope you all look forward to it. You will be able to see solo artist V, which will show a new side and will be different from BTS’s V.”

V is the final member of BTS to make his official solo debut, though he has shared a plethora of solo works through the group’s Soundcloud page previously.