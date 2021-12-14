BTS’ V sets two Guinness World Records with his new Instagram account

BTS member V has set two Guinness World Records, following the group’s launch of their personal Instagram accounts last week.

On December 13, the Guinness World Records announced that the K-pop idol had broken the records for the fastest time taken to reach one million and 10million followers on Instagram.

The vocalist, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, hit one million Instagram followers in just 43 minutes, breaking the record of one hour and 45 minutes set by NCT’s Taeil earlier this year. V’s follower count later jumped to 10million within four hours and 52 minutes, setting yet another record.

nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram 💜@BTS_twt @bts_bighit — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 13, 2021

The Guinness World Records committee also added that the record for the fastest time to amass a million Instagram followers often changes with new celebrities joining the platform. Aside from Taeil and V, the record had also been reportedly broken by actress Angelina Jolie.

BTS have also broken their fair share of world records throughout the course of 2021. The music video for their second English-language track ‘Butter’ broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

In related news, BTS have released teasers for their upcoming webtoon ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’. The forthcoming webtoon will be created by Naver Webtoons in collaboration with HYBE Labels, and is is due out in January 2022 via Webtoon.com.