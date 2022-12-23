BTS’ V shares elegant cover of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

BTS’ V has shared an elegant cover of the festive classic ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ – check it out below now.

The track was originally written in 1951 by Meredith Wilson and was first released in the same year by Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters with Mitchell Ayers & His Orchestra. Over the years, it has been covered by the likes of Bing Crosby, Michael Bublé, Meghan Trainor and many others.

V began teasing his version earlier today (December 23) on his Instagram story, sharing an illustration of a singer, double bassist and cellist under a banner with the song’s title written on it.

The BTS singer’s take on the classic remains faithful to the original, with the star taking on the role of crooner. Listen to the song below now.

This isn’t the first time V has shared a new song as a Christmas gift for fans. Last year, the singer released his solo song ‘Christmas Tree’, which appeared on the soundtrack for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer, which starred Parasite star Choi Woo-shik and Itaewon Class’ Kim Da-mi.

In March 2022, V told fans his long-awaited solo mixtape would be released “within the year”. Previously, he had told Rolling Stone that he had been “looking” to release the mixtape at the end of 2021, but it did not materialise.

Meanwhile, next year, fans will be able to relive BTS’ one-off concert in Busan in cinemas. The BTS: Yet To Come concert film will screen in cinemas around the world in February and has been re-edited and remixed for the big screen, featuring “new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert”.

BTS: Yet to Come marks the fifth film the group have released in recent years. Burn the Stage: The Movie arrived in 2018, with Love Yourself in Seoul and Bring the Soul: The Movie both released in 2019. Break the Silence: The Movie followed in 2020.