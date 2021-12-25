BTS’ V shares intimate new solo song ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS’ V has shared a beautiful and intimate new solo song called ‘Christmas Tree’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track was recorded for the soundtrack of the new Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, which is available to stream on Netflix and stars Parasite’s Choi Wooshik and Itaewon Class’ Kim Da-mi.

“Moon in the summer night / Whispering of the stars / They’re singing like / Christmas trees for us,” V sings over the soft instrumental. Later, he describes someone, saying (per fan translations): “There’s this side to you / That only I know about/ You, you’re like the first snow / That came one summer night / An unbelievable miracle / A moment of surprise.”

Watch the video for ‘Christmas Tree’ below, which is made up of footage from Our Beloved Summer.

‘Christmas Tree’ marks V’s third contribution to a K-drama soundtrack. In 2016, he and bandmate Jin released ‘It’s Definitely You’ as part of the Hwarang OST, which V also starred in. In 2020, he shared ‘Sweet Night’, which featured in the JTBC and Netflix series Itaewon Class.

Our Beloved Summer, which premiered on JTBC in South Korea and internationally on Netflix on December 6, follows two ex-lovers (played by Choi and Kim) as a documentary they were part of in high school goes viral and they “get pulled back in front of the camera – and into each other’s lives”.

Meanwhile, V revealed in a recent interview with Vogue Korea that the members of Coldplay described him as a “second Chris Martin” while the band worked with BTS on ‘My Universe’.

“I recorded the full song when it came out as an English guide,” he said, before sharing the compliment Martin’s bandmates had given him. “That’s why I listened a lot to that guide song I sang,” he added.