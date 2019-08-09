BTS’ V shares new solo song ‘Winter Bear’

The band released new concert film 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' this week

BTS member V has shared a new solo song.

The K-pop band’s third concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie came out this week, following recent Japanese single ‘Lights’.

V has now shared new song ‘Winter Bear’, which comes complete with a moody video. Watch it below.

The track follows the release of the official soundtrack for BTS’ new mobile game, ‘BTS World’. The 14-track OST includes songs such as ‘All Night’ with Juice WRLD and ‘Brand New Day,’ featuring Zara Larsson, as well as instrumental tracks that feature in the game.

Never far from the headlines, the band’s RM was also recently part of a(nother) remix of Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’.

The band also recently shared the final dates for their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour. After beginning the tour in their hometown of Seoul back in August of 2018, and since playing dates in the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand, the band will return to Seoul this October to finish the tour, playing the Jamsil Olympic Stadium – the same venue the tour began in – on October 26, 27, and 29

