BTS’ V shares smooth solo single ‘Love Me Again’

BTS’ V has shared ‘Love Me Again’, the first track from his upcoming solo EP ‘Layover’ – scroll down the page to watch the music video now.

The song is one of two that will be released ahead of the full record, with the second – ‘Rainy Days’ – due to arrive on Friday (August 11).

“I wish you would love me again / No, I don’t want nobody else,” V sings in the chorus over a minimal foundation of guitar melodies and sparse beats. “I wish you could love me again.”

In the accompanying music video, he performs the song in a cavernous space, next to TVs displaying the lyrics.

Following the release of ‘Rainy Days’ on Friday, ‘Layover’ will be unveiled in full on September 9. On that same day, a music video for the single ‘Slow Dancing’ will also be shared.

According to official descriptions of the tracks, ‘Rainy Days’ will “tug at the listeners’ heartstrings”, while ‘Slow Dancing’ takes the form of “a ‘70s romantic soul-style track that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling”. The EP will also feature a piano arrangement of ‘Slow Dancing’, alongside the pop R&B track ‘For Us’, and ‘Blue’, a “homage to old school R&B with a modern twist”.

V has worked with Min Hee-jin, the CEO of NewJeans’ label ADOR, on ‘Layover’, with Min leading the project, including elements such as the music, choreography and promotion style. As well as spearheading NewJeans’ successful debut, Min previously held the role of creative director at SM Entertainment, where she worked on groups like Girls’ Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO and Red Velvet.

Speaking about the record, V said: “This is an album that has my personal preferences. There will be a lot of things to show. I prepared it while thinking that ARMY would be happy, so I hope you all look forward to it. You will be able to see solo artist V, which will show a new side and will be different from BTS’s V.”

Although ‘Layover’ will mark V’s first official solo release, he has previously shared a plethora of solo works through BTS’ Soundcloud page, like ‘Winter Bear’ and ‘Snow Flower’ and K-drama soundtracks, including Itaewon Class’ ‘Sweet Night’ and Our Beloved Summer’s ‘Christmas Tree’.

V is the final member of BTS to make his official solo debut. Bandmate Jungkook previously stepped into the spotlight with his single ‘Seven’ and is aiming to release his debut solo mini-album by November 2023.