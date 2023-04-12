BTS’ V previews a new solo song, says he might release it in 10 years

South Korean singer V, from the K-pop boyband BTS, has previewed a new unreleased solo song.

V recently held an impromptu late-night livestream on the fan community platform Weverse. During the session, the BTS member surprised fans by playing an unreleased solo song called ‘Maybe’. The track, which appears to be entirely in English, features a gentle piano melody, jazzy horns and finger snaps.

However, while previewing the song, V also commented that he might “release it sometime after 10 years”. Listen to the preview below, as archived by fans on Twitter.

[FULL] Tae’s song titled 'Maybe’ (He says this song will be released sometime in 10 years) pic.twitter.com/xBwrvM1wHL — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) April 11, 2023

Advertisement

Last year, V had shared what happened to his older unreleased solo material, saying that he has since “shelved all those songs and I’m writing new ones”. Earlier in 2022, the singer said that his solo mixtape would be released “within the year”, although that did not come to fruition in the end.

In 2021, the BTS singer had also teased his long-awaited solo mixtape, saying that he had been looking to release it by “the end of this year”. The singer also touched on why the mixtape was taking so long, saying it “turned out to be [much] harder and more complex than I imagined that it would be”.

In December 2022, V released a cover of the festive classic ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’. In the holiday season prior, he dropped the song ‘Christmas Tree’ for the soundtrack of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer.